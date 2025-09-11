TRY: CBRT to cut rate despite needing FX interventions – Commerzbank

Turkey’s central bank (CBRT) is nearly unanimously expected to cut its 1-week repo rate by 200bp from 43% to 41% at today’s meeting; there are some outside bets for an even larger cut. Just days ago, expectations for the rate cut had been somewhat tempered because August CPI data were not conducive – CPI rose by 2.0%m/m before seasonal adjustment and 2.5% after adjustment, only slightly improved from July. That leaves inflation still running at an annualised 34% rate, far removed from CBT’s year-end target of 24%, Commerzbank's FX analyst Tatha Ghose notes.
Exchange rate to continue depreciating at its current pace
"At the same time, by the looks of it, FX markets remain under daily management. State banks reportedly sold as much as $5bn to stabilise the lira following the court ruling on opposition CHP in Istanbul. The intraday trading pattern has reverted back to flat-lining followed by breach of lines of defense – a telltale sign of active daily interventions."
"CBRT would find it difficult to abandon cuts on the eve of what promises to be a politically turbulent autumn. President Tayyip Erdogan recently cited the real economy during an overseas trip, promising to ease economic conditions soon. It is probably clear to CBRT management as well as Minister Simsek that Erdogan will have limited appetite to be informed that policies may have to go into reverse gear (i.e. more restrictive), once more. This is not concrete information, but we sense that CBRT may not feel that it has much leeway in this respect any longer. "
"In conclusion, CBRT will probably have to continue cutting rates even though underlying inflation indicators may not really be slowing down convincingly, and the lira is requiring active defense. We forecast the exchange rate to continue depreciating at its current pace, which annualises to around 42% on a basket basis."
(This story was corrected on September 11 at 10:20 GMT to mention CBRT, not CBT.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
ECB rate decision and US inflation data to rock markets – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its rate decision and publish the revised macroeconomic projections on Thursday. In the meantime, the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US will be scrutinized by investors to spot a potential policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB.
EUR/USD keeps range around 1.1700 ahead of ECB decision, US CPI
EUR/USD oscillates in a tight range around 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair lacks a clear direction as traders adopt caution ahead of the European Central Bank interest rate decision and the US CPI inflation due later in the day.
Gold weakens further as positive risk tone and USD uptick weigh ahead of US CPI
Gold meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Thursday and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's positive move. A generally positive tone around the equity markets, along with a modest US Dollar uptick, turned out to be key factors exerting downward pressure on the commodity.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3550, with all eyes on US CPI data
GBP/USD trades on the back foot below 1.3550 in the European session on Thursday. Fresh US Dollar demand and a cautious risk tone weigh on the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets before the release of the all-important US CPI inflation data.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.