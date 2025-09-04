Fed independence is of paramount importance for the economy. The President nominated me for the Fed board because he likes my policy views. If confirmed for this role, I will act independently. The Fed needs a process to think about the regulation cost-benefit. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data on various measures have deteriorated steadily. I believe the BLS was complacent in letting the data deteriorate. There is no detectable increase in aggregate prices from tariffs. It is important in economics to hear a wide variety of views. If confirmed, I'll push back on the Fed straying from its mandate. Miran declines to say he'd advise Trump not to fire Fed members. The Fed doesn't control the long end of the yield curve. I don't know what will happen if I go to the Fed. If nominated for a longer Fed term, I would resign from the CEA. Nobody asked me to pledge to vote for rate cuts. On the concept of replacing all Fed governors: My idea was part of a broader checks-and-balances plan. Trump's variety of policies is quite disinflationary. Border policy can relieve pressure on rents.

Miran also stated that there has been no measurable impact on inflation from Trump's tariffs, and that Trump's tariffs were actually disinflationary, a bizarre economic policy stance that runs counter to all available data.

Miran declared that he would help steer the Fed away from "straying from its mandates", though Miran was not immediately forthcoming on exactly how the Fed has strayed from its dual mandate of supporting employment and maintaining price stability.

Stephen Miran, Donald Trump's pick to fill a recently vacated seat on the Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors, vowed that he would resign from the Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) if confirmed by Congress to take a spot at the Fed. Miran was also selected by Trump to take a seat on the CEA.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.