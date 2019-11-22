Trump wants Senate trial, expects Joe Biden to testify -White House - Reuters

Reuters reports that President Donald Trump wants an impeachment trial to go forward in the U.S. Senate:
Trump wants an impeachment trial to go forward in the U.S. Senate because he would receive due process there and he expects Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would be among the witnesses, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.
"President Trump wants to have a trial in the Senate because it’s clearly the only chamber where he can expect fairness and receive due process under the Constitution," spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.
"We would expect to finally hear from witnesses who actually witnessed, and possibly participated in corruption - like Adam Schiff, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the so-called Whistleblower, to name a few," Gidley said, referring to House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff, who is leading an impeachment inquiry into Trump.
FX implications:
Thursday marked the fifth day of public hearings in the House's impeachment enquiry into President Donald Trump and the White House has continued to lash out at the House's impeachment inquiry, calling on Democrats to "stop these illegitimate sham hearings immediately." Indeed, markets are of the mind that there will be no impeachment, but never theless, the saga contued and the yen will be the major beneficary at times of uncertainty.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD:1.1052 is key support
EUR/USD could face strong selling pressure below key support of 1.1052. The pair created a bearish hammer on Wednesday. That candlestick pattern is widely considered an early warning of an impending bearish reversal. The follow-through was bearish on Thursday.
GBP/USD: Bearish pin bar on D1 keeps sellers hopeful
Bearish candlestick pattern doubts the GBP/USD’s latest recovery as the cable takes the bids to 1.2920 during Asian session. Prices are likely to liquidate the recent upside momentum unless breaking the latest high of 1.2986.
USD/JPY: Flat in Tokyo as markets look for trade-deal clarity
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is flat around 108.60 trading ina narrow 10-pip range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. where USD/JPY ranged between 108.46 and 108.70.
Gold clings to 100-day EMA amid a lack of fresh catalysts, US-China tussle in focus
Following its first negative daily closing in the week, Gold prices cling to 100-day EMA while flashing $1,465 as a quote during Friday’s Asian session. The US “Freedom of Navigation” and another funding bill to avoid shutdown recently occupied headlines.
Big Day for the Euro with ECB Lagarde and PMIs
Friday will be a big day for the euro. There's a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde and November PMIs. Since Lagarde became the President of the central bank, she has not made any direct comments on monetary policy.