TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Trump ups the ante on anti-trade warnings against China

Trump ups the ante on anti-trade warnings against China
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

US President Donald Trump lashed out at China over its recent protectionist trade policies, threatening additional targeted trade restrictions if China goes ahead with imposing fresh rare earth mineral export controls and additional port fees for foreign container ships in Chinese ports.

Donald Trump opened his comments on Tuesday, appearing to be hopeful on a trade reproach between the US and China. However, within an hour, Trump had pivoted into fresh threats of targeted trade restrictions targeted at goods that have the appearance of being in demand by Chinese markets.

Key highlights

China purposefully not buying our soybeans, and causing difficulty for our soybean farmers, is an economically hostile act.
We are considering terminating business with China having to do with cooking oil, and other elements of trade, as retribution.
We can easily produce cooking oil ourselves, we don't need to purchase it from China.

We have a great relationship with Xi, sometimes it gets testy.
I think relationship with China will be fine.
I'm unhappy with Spain.
I was thinking about giving Spain trade punishment.
I probably still have good relationship with Putin.
Putin just doesn't want to end the war.
Russian economy is going to collapse.
This government shutdown shouldn't have happened.
We're being able to do things we weren't able to do due to shutdown.
We're going to have a list on Friday on closing Democrat programs.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces some range-bound theme

EUR/USD faces some range-bound theme

EUR/USD leaves behind Monday’s pullback and picks up a strong pace following the late resurgence of the selling pressure on the Greenback, at a time when trade tensions between the US and China appear to have re-emerged. Meanwhile, investors remain focused on French politics and the progress (or lack thereof) around the US shutdown.

GBP/USD trims gains, back above 1.3300

GBP/USD trims gains, back above 1.3300

GBP/USD extends its rebound from multi-week lows, regaining the area above the 1.3300 hurdle amid the loss of momentum in the US Dollar. The sour sentiment surrounding the British Pound accelerated after disheartening prints from the key UK labour market report, while the late loss of traction in the Greenback underpins Cable’s recovery.

Gold unstoppable bullish run extends past $4,100

Gold unstoppable bullish run extends past $4,100

Gold remains well bid above the $4,100 mark per troy ounce, extending its bullish trend for yet another day on Tuesday. In the meantime, the yellow metal remains underpinned by safe-haven demand, the increasing loss of momentum in the Greenback and declining US Treasury yields.

XRP offers fresh opportunities as Ripple partners with Immunefi to test lending protocol

XRP offers fresh opportunities as Ripple partners with Immunefi to test lending protocol

Ripple (XRP) is trading above $2.40 support at the time of writing on Tuesday, after breaking a three-day recovery streak in the wake of last week’s violent sell-off. Meanwhile, after experiencing Friday’s dramatic deleveraging, XRP derivatives show signs of stability, which could usher in new opportunities in the coming weeks.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers