Trump threatens BRICS nations with 100% tariffs if they try to replace US Dollar

US President-elect Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday, demanding the BRICS countries use the US Dollar (USD) as their reserve currency and threatened to impose a 100% tariff if they supported another currency to replace the USD, per BBC.
The statement comes as Trump steps up his tariff threats after he announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada and an extra 10% tariff on China over illegal migration and drug trafficking into the United States.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 106.10, up 0.35% on the day.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured near 0.6500 as Trump tariffs threat outweighs upbeat data
AUD/USD stays under pressure near 0.6500 in Asian trading on Monday. The pair remains weighed down by a flight to safety in the US Dollar amid US President-elect Trump's fresh tariffs threat on BRICS, which offset better-than-expected Australian Retail Sales data and Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI.
USD/JPY retakes 150.50 on trade war fears-led US Dollar rebound
USD/JPY stages a goodish recovery from over a one-month low to test 150.50 in Monday Asian session. The pair rebounds amid a pickup in the USD demand. Trump's tariff threats and geopolitical risks benefit the safe-haven US Dollar while the Japanese Yen struggles amid BoJ's rate hike uncertainty.
Gold holds below $2,650 on US Dollar rebound
Gold price edges lower to around $2,645 during the early Asian session on Monday. A recovery in the US Dollar broadly weighs on the precious metal. However, persistent geopolitical tensions could cap the downside for XAU/USD.
Week ahead: Traders lock gaze on NFP after Thanksgiving holiday
Will the NFP data corroborate bets of a Fed pause? Loonie traders await employment numbers as well. Australia’s GDP to verify whether bets of May RBA cut are realistic. Euro could take directions from ECB President Lagarde.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
