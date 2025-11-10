Trump says inflation will be at 1.5% "pretty soon"

US President Donald Trump hit the newswires with his standard array of comments touching on multiple trade deals that remain unofficial and unfinalized, as well as broad claims about the US economy, and issuing a premonition that inflation will reach 1.5% "pretty soon", a level of inflation that has evaded the US economy for nearly four years after shooting above that level in February of 2021. 1.5% inflation is also well below the long-run average for US inflation over a ten-year period.

