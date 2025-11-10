TRENDING:
Trump says inflation will be at 1.5% "pretty soon"

Joshua Gibson

US President Donald Trump hit the newswires with his standard array of comments touching on multiple trade deals that remain unofficial and unfinalized, as well as broad claims about the US economy, and issuing a premonition that inflation will reach 1.5% "pretty soon", a level of inflation that has evaded the US economy for nearly four years after shooting above that level in February of 2021. 1.5% inflation is also well below the long-run average for US inflation over a ten-year period.

Key highlights

We're making a deal with India, different to one we had in the past. We are getting close.
(when asked if he supports the short-term funding bill working through the US government) I would say so.
We are going to be a country very quickly.
The (shutdown) deal is very good.
We will bring India tariffs down at some point.
We will issue a dividend to middle and lower-income people of $2000, thanks to tariffs.
We want healthcare where we pay money to people, not healthcare companies.
It would be an economic and national security disaster if the court ruled against tariffs.
We will hit 1.5% inflation pretty soon.
India tariffs are high because of Russian oil purchases. India is stopping Russian oil purchases.
We are working with Switzerland on a deal to lower tariffs.
We are working on a tariff a little bit lower for Switzerland.

