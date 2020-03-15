Trump says he can remove Fed Chair Powell, potentially destabilizing markets

US President Donald Trump has asserted his right to fire or demote Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve. According to the New York Times, the president repeated his claim that he has the right to remove the Fed Chair and complained that the Fed is not leading but only following. Reportedly, Trump has yet to make a decision. The news came after he declared a national emergency. The White House said that Trump's coronavirus test result was negative.
If Trump finds a legal way to remove Powell, jittery markets may struggle. The Fed Chair – nominated by the current administration – is seen as a safe pair of hands. Global shares have plummeted in recent weeks amid the coronavirus crisis which is brining many economies to a standstill.
The world's most powerful central bank slashed interest rates by 50 basis points – double the standard 25bp dose – in an unscheduled announcement on March 3. The Washington-based institution also intervened in markets to inject liquidity and restart buying of long-term bonds.
From the current borrowing cost of 1-1.25%, the Fed is set to decimate interest rates to 0-0.25% in its upcoming meeting on March 18.
More How Much Recession Warning Did You Expect?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.11 as Trump declares national emergency
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050 as the dollar rises alongside yields. President Trump announces a national emergency. The Fed announced another surprise buying of bonds.
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.23 after massive fall
GBP/USD has extended its falls toward 1.23, nearly 2%, the lowest since October earlier. The greenback is gaining across the board as yields rise amid some market calm after the coronavirus-correlated crash on Thursday.
Breaking: BOC delivers a surprise rate cut by 50bps, USD/CAD bounces
In a surprise move, the Bank of Canada (BOC) announced a cut to its benchmark interest rate by 50bps from 1.25% to 0.75%, making it the second rate cut this month, in an effort to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.
XAU/USD tumbles to fresh 2020 lows amid stock market crash, nearing $1500/oz
Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs however the metal is retracing down sharply from the 2020 tops, now challenging the 1540 level and the 100 SMA on the daily chart.
Oil: WTI rises on Friday, ends week 24% lower; Trump says US will buy oil
Crude oil prices rose on Friday, gaining around 2% something practically insignificant with the volatility seen during the week. The WTI barrel settled at $31.70, losing 24% from a week ago. After the close, WTI futures climbed toward $34.00 after US President Trump said it asked the Energy Department to buy crude oil for the strategic reserve.