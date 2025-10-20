Trump reiterates new China tariff threat

Never one to let a bull run go uninterrupted, US President Donald Trump revisited his latest threats of additional trade tariffs on Chinese goods if the two sides aren't able to make a trade deal.

Potential 155% tariffs come November 1 unless we make a deal.



China is paying a lot of money to the US via tariffs.



China has been respectful of us.



I expect to work out a fair deal with Xi.



We're way ahead of China in AI.



I think China will come to table.



I think China will make deal with us.



I've been invited to go to China, doing that early 2026.



We are also working with other countries on rare earths.



We'll have so much rare earth material in about a year.