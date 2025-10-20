TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Trump reiterates new China tariff threat

Trump reiterates new China tariff threat
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

Never one to let a bull run go uninterrupted, US President Donald Trump revisited his latest threats of additional trade tariffs on Chinese goods if the two sides aren't able to make a trade deal.

Key highlights

Potential 155% tariffs come November 1 unless we make a deal.

China is paying a lot of money to the US via tariffs.

China has been respectful of us.

I expect to work out a fair deal with Xi.

We're way ahead of China in AI.

I think China will come to table.

I think China will make deal with us.

I've been invited to go to China, doing that early 2026.

We are also working with other countries on rare earths.

We'll have so much rare earth material in about a year.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.1640

EUR/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.1640

EUR/USD is losing momentum and slips back to daily lows near 1.1640, adding to Friday’s retracement. A better tone in the US Dollar is behind the ongoing correction in the pair as the NA session draws to a close on Monday.

GBP/USD challenges 1.3400 amid USD bounce

GBP/USD challenges 1.3400 amid USD bounce

GBP/USD starts the week on the back foot, flirting with the 1.3400 support as the US Dollar manages to pick up some pace ahead of the closing bell on Wall Street on Monday. Cable remains under gentle pressure, with traders turning their focus to Wednesday’s UK inflation data for the next possible catalyst.

Gold: Upside capped by $4,360

Gold: Upside capped by $4,360

Gold now appears side-lined just below the $4,360 mark per troy ounce on Monday. The yellow metal is drawing support from lingering uncertainty over US–China trade relations and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could take a more dovish turn.

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Geoffrey Kendrick is the Global Head of Digital Assets Research at Standard Chartered. Kendrick met FXStreet during the European Blockchain Convention a few days after a record crypto crash wiped out over $19 billion in leveraged positions. While the episode flags the market’s volatile nature, Kendrick says that the long-term drivers remain favorable and thus higher prices for the major crypto assets can be expected.

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Will the US and China find a way to resolve trade issues? Will the US government reopen? These issues weigh on investors’ minds, but at least some economic data is coming this week. 

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Fundamentals in the crypto market remain strong despite the recent correction, Standard Chartered’s global head of digital assets Research Geoffrey Kendrick says. Institutional adoption is still in its early stages and will continue to grow, bringing more stability but also shifting market dynamics.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers