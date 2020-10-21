Trump: Just don’t see any way Pelosi and Schumer will be willing to do what is right

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal

Late on Wednesday night, US President Donald Trump reiterated his bias that the House Democrats are the reason for the delay in the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus.

The Republican also criticized US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, as well as Chuck Schumer, for not doing what’s right for the American workers and the USA as a whole.

In doing so, US President Trump mentioned the political play to favor the Democratic Party ruled states as the key intention.

Tweets…

FX implications

Although the White House Chief has been blaming the opposition Democratic Party for a long, mainly as a part of his election campaign ahead of the next month’s poll, the news weighs expectation of an early stimulus. As a result, AUD/USD eases its bullish bias and steps back from one week high to 0.7112 by press time.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Consolidates heaviest gains in two weeks above 0.7100 amid cautious optimism

AUD/USD: Consolidates heaviest gains in two weeks above 0.7100 amid cautious optimism

AUD/USD eases from weekly high of 0.7137 marked on Wednesday. Virus woes, dovish tone of Fed’s Bullard also probe the optimists. RBA’s Debelle, NAB Business Confidence will offer immediate direction, risk news remain as the main driver.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Steeper decline expected once below 104.00

USD/JPY: Steeper decline expected once below 104.00

The USD/JPY pair finally woke up from its lethargy, plummeting on dollar’s sell-off. Sellers ignored a modest Wall Street’s advance and higher US Treasury yields. USD/JPY is trading at fresh monthly lows with no signs of bearish exhaustion.

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance

XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance

Gold built on the previous day's modest bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and climbed to over one-week tops on Wednesday.

Gold News

2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?

2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?

"It ain't over till the fat lady sings" – goes the adage which is relevant for the 2020 Presidential Elections as well. Two weeks ahead of election day, there are signs that incumbent Donald Trump is clawing back some support, raising the chances that the race could drag on for longer.

Read more

WTI testing bull commitments at $40, suffers at the hands of demand concerns

WTI testing bull commitments at $40, suffers at the hands of demand concerns

West Texas Intermediate crude is currently trading at $39.97 and down by 2.8% having travelled from a high of $41.57 to a low of $39.81.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures