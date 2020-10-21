Trump: Just don’t see any way Pelosi and Schumer will be willing to do what is right

Late on Wednesday night, US President Donald Trump reiterated his bias that the House Democrats are the reason for the delay in the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus.

The Republican also criticized US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, as well as Chuck Schumer, for not doing what’s right for the American workers and the USA as a whole.

In doing so, US President Trump mentioned the political play to favor the Democratic Party ruled states as the key intention.

Tweets…

Just don’t see any way Nancy Pelosi and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer will be willing to do what is right for our great American workers, or our wonderful USA itself, on Stimulus. Their primary focus is BAILING OUT poorly run (and high crime) Democrat cities and states.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2020

....Should take care of our people. It wasn’t their fault that the Plague came in from China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2020

FX implications

Although the White House Chief has been blaming the opposition Democratic Party for a long, mainly as a part of his election campaign ahead of the next month’s poll, the news weighs expectation of an early stimulus. As a result, AUD/USD eases its bullish bias and steps back from one week high to 0.7112 by press time.