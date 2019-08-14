Trump is attempting to tweet-up confidence in US stock markets again

Donald Trump is once again attempting to Tweet-up the US stock markets. Trump has recently tweeted the following:
Good things were stated on the call with China the other day. They are eating the Tariffs with the devaluation of their currency and “pouring” money into their system. The American consumer is fine with or without the September date, but much good will come from the short deferral to December. It actually helps China more than us, but will be reciprocated. Millions of jobs are being lost in China to other non-Tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving. Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first!
This tweet follows the tweet from the US session that was as follows:
"We are winning, big time, against China. Companies & jobs are fleeing. Prices to us have not gone up, and in some cases, have come down. China is not our problem, though Hong Kong is not helping. Our problem is with the Fed. Raised too much & too fast. Now too slow to cut....
..Spread is way too much as other countries say THANK YOU to clueless Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve. Germany, and many others, are playing the game! CRAZY INVERTED YIELD CURVE! We should easily be reaping big Rewards & Gains, but the Fed is holding us back. We will Win!"
FX implications:
The markets are NOT buying it this time around. The market is risk-off and alarmed by Chinese and European data as well as the UK and US yield curve inverting. The Yen is bid and global stocks are in a sea of red. commodity-Fx is hurting as well ahead of today's key Aussie Employment data.
EUR/USD: Euro rolling into the Asian session near weekly lows, sub-1.1144 level
After six days of trading range, EUR/USD eventually broke below the 1.1160 support and the 100 SMA. The Euro reached the 1.1136 support, which is now the level to beat for bears.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but off the highs. The yield curve has inverted in both the US and the UK – signaling a potential recession in both countries. Trade tensions and Brexit are eyed.
USD/JPY resumes decline in risk-averse scenario
The test of 107.00 is now history, with the pair now trading well below 106.00 amid renewed fears about the global economic downturn. The inverted US yield-curve only exacerbates demand for the Yen.
Gold prices reinvigorated by yield curve inversion, futures closed at highest levels since 2013
Spot gold has been travelling to the upside in but has met a wall at the highs of $1,524.10 from a low of $1,494.20. Futures, on the other hand, marked their highest finish since 2013.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.