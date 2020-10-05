Trump Coronavirus Update: Press Secretary McEnany tests positive, raising concerns about others

White House Press Secretary Kelly McEnany has announced that she has tested positive, joining a growing list of people related to President Donald Trump's COVID-19 disease.

McEnany, 32, is not suffering from symptoms and states that she "definitely" had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a briefing to reporters on Thursday.

Her positive result comes after constantly testing negative from Thursday onwards. That raises concerns that other people could also be diagnosed with the disease in the upcoming days. Vice-President Mike Pence has tested negative in the past few days but had been exposed to the president and other senior staff and politicians.

Trump remains at the Walter Reed hospital and may be discharged today. His doctors expressed satisfaction from his recovery on Sunday. An update on his situation is expected later on Monday.