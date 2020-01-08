Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base - White House - Reuters

Reuters reports that the US President Donald Trump has been briefed on reports of an attack on US facilities in Iraq and is monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday.

"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. A US official told Reuters that rockets have been fired at Iraq's al Asad airbase, which hosts US forces. It was not immediately clear what the extent of damage or casualties were amid tensions between Washington and Tehran following the US killing on Friday of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Markets implications

Risk markets are under huge pressure with gold and the yen rallying while oil prices also rally on fears that 355 of the world's oil supply could come under threat due to a full-blown war in the Persian Gulf.