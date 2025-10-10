TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Trump announces additional tariffs on China, to begin November 1

Trump announces additional tariffs on China, to begin November 1
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

US President Donald Trump hit markets with a fresh tariff threat on Friday, continuing his lashout at China over their decision to impose even stricter export licensing requirements on foreign entities trying to move critical rare earths minerals out of China.

Donald Trump declared via social media post that he will be imposing a new 100% tariff on all exports bound for the US from China, as Trump's bespoke playbook of hammering his own constituents to punish foreign nations continues to play out.

How the Trump administration will achieve a new import tariff remains to be solved by other people within the Trump team. The US government is currently in shutdown mode after the Senate failed to agree on how to fund federal operations, making it difficult to both charge and collect new trade taxes at the border.

Global markets are currently in shutdown mode, with American exchanges going dark for the Columbus Day long weekend. However, Treasury yields spiked heading into the close, and investors will be coming back to a very different sentiment outlook on Tuesday.

Tariffs FAQs

Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.

Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.

There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.

During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD trimmed early losses and trades at around 1.1620 in the American session, establishing fresh daily highs after Wall Street's opening. US indexes collapsed while the USD turned south against European rivals following headlines indicating fresh trade tensions between the US and China. President Trump hints at no more talks with Xi Jinping.

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD changed course in the American session and trades roughly 100 pips above its early intraday low. The US Dollar came under strong selling pressure against Sterling Pound amid concerning US-China trade relationship headlines, suggesting US President Donald Trump is ready to halt negotiations amid Chinese conduct on global trade. 

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold changed course and trades at around $4,020, as market participants rushed into the bright metal safe-haven condition. US President Donald Trump announced that "very strange things" are happening in China and claimed that many countermeasures are under consideration against China. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above a short-term support range between $120,000 and $121,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are on the edge of critical support levels.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin offers bullish signs, trading at around $130 at the time of writing on Friday. The digital asset has increased for two consecutive days, shrugging off volatility, targeted profit-taking and bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers