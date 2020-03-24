Trump administration is considering a 90 day deferral of US trade tariffs

Just ahead of the Tokyo open on Wednesday, news crossed wires that the US is considering to allow a 90-day deferral on its trade tariffs. It's worth mentioning that the deferral is not limited to China but available to all the US trade partners.

Market implications

The global markets paid a little heed to the news considering the major focus on the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines as well as the updates concerning the recently famous US COVID-19 Bill. Even so, the US stock futures remain mildly positive by the press time.