Total number of coronavirus cases in mainland China rise to 80,552

Mainland China's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 80,552 as of March 5, according to Reuters News.

Key points

Mainland china reports 143 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on march 5 vs 139 on March 4

Mainland china reports 30 new coronavirus deaths on march 5 vs 31 on March 4

Mainland china's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases hits 80,552 as of end-march 5

Mainland china's total number of coronavirus deaths reaches 3,042 as of end-march 5

China's Hubei province, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, reports 126 new cases on march 5 vs 134 on March 4

China's Hubei province, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, reports 29 new deaths on march 5 vs 31 on March 4

Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in china's Hubei at 2,931 as of end-march 5