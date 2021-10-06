- Tilray (TLRY) stock rallies over 3% in the regular session on Tuesday.
- TLRY stock has been a sleeping beauty since back in February.
- TLRY releases its latest earnings on Thursday, October 7.
Tilray (TLRY) has been one of the favourite retail and WallStreetBets names for 2021 but has gone quiet of late. All that may be about to change as the company is due to release results on Thursday. Tilray was caught up in the original GameStop (GME) saga back in February of this year with a huge price spike. TLRY stock spiked to $67 on February 10, having traded at less than $10 a month earlier. Since February it has been in a steady and at times sharp decline lower as interest waned and retail traders moved on to other names. Cannabis stocks in general also seemed to lose the interest of the market.
Tilray is a cannabis producer that grows and produces medicinal and recreational cannabis and supplies these products to pharmaceutical distributors. The majority of its sales business is Canadian as the US is slowly opening up cannabis markets. Tilray also exports to Australia, Canada and Germany and produces medicinal cannabis in Europe.
Tilray (TLRY) stock news
|Market Cap
|$4.95 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$3.78 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|
Price/Book
|1.07
|Price/Sales
|5.6
|Gross Margin
|7%
|Net Margin
|-207%
|EBITDA
|$-95 million
|52 week low
|$67
|52 week high
|$4.98
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Hold $15.30
Tilray results are due tomorrow on October 7. The results are expected to show a loss of $0.08 per share. Revenue is expected to come in at $172.6 million. The earnings are to be released before the market opens. Tilray has begun to recapture some attention from retail traders as a number of US states hold hearings or votes on marijuana decriminalization or legalisation. According to Bloomberg, the New York Cannabis Control Board held its first meeting on Tuesday, and Ohio is to see a dozen cities vote on decriminalization next month.
Tilray (TLRY) stock forecast
The chart does not make for pretty viewing, but this chart has been totally overpowered by the spike back in February. Ignoring this or at least looking at a later timeframe, we can still see the strong downtrend in place. Recently, some bottoming out may be occurring, but confirmation would be needed to be sure. Confirmation would come from a spike above the downward sloping trend line and the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) breaking out of its own downtrend and getting above 50. The only notable thing is the RSI has put in a potential bullish reversal with the low in TLRY stock price not being matched by a low in the RSI. As we say though this needs confirmation, and perhaps the earnings tomorrow may be the catalyst.
Getting above $12.40 will look like a breakout to us and put the bearish trend at an end. From here until $19 volume is heavy, so price gains will be hard work.
FXStreet View: Bearish, neutral above $12.40, bullish above $16.67.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 14-month low on massive dollar strength
EUR/USD has tumbled to the lowest since July 2020 as soaring energy prices, fears of a slowdown, the US debt ceiling debacle and Fed tapering grip markets Downbeat eurozone retail sales weigh on the euro ahead of the ADP private-sector jobs report.
GBP/USD crashes to 1.3550 as fear grips markets
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3550, succumbing to dollar strength led by fears of inflation and the looming US debt ceiling. UK gas prices have soared by 40% to record highs, and that is weighing on sterling. The US ADP NFP is next.
XAU/USD braces for a drop to $1738 support
Gold price remains sold-off into heavy USD demand, higher Treasury yields. The risk-off mood remains at full steam amid the energy crisis, growth concerns.
Here’s why XRP price will skyrocket to $15
XRP price has been struggling lately on a lower time frame, while altcoins are enjoying massive bull rallies. However, on the weekly chart, Ripple indicates that it is forming a massive bullish pattern that could propel it higher.
Coinbase Global Stock Price and Forecast: Bitcoin bounces, so COIN cruises higher
Crypto stocks were some of the best performing names on Tuesday as Bitcoin, the undisputed crypto leader, broke above $50,000 for the first time in a month. Most importantly, Bitcoin appears to have steadied above $50,000.