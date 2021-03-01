Three key takeaways from the bond market turmoil – Charles Schwab

The late-February spike in US Treasury bond yields sent ripples throughout the global markets. Ten-year Treasury yields settled at 1.4% after spiking by more than 30 basis points to a peak of 1.6%, the highest level in a year. According to economists at Charles Schwab, the days of low volatility are likely behind us. The recalibration of yields is likely to be a bumpy process.
Key quotes
“With real yields still in negative territory, there is plenty of room for them to normalize longer term if the economy’s prospects continue to improve. Even without rising inflation, yields can continue to rise. While the Federal Reserve may try to temper the move up in bond yields, if it is too fast or appears likely to hinder the economic recovery, the trend is likely to be higher over time.”
“Short-term interest rates tend to reflect expectations for the path of the federal funds rate and usually don’t diverge that much from the Fed’s estimates. However, over the past week even two-year yields crept up a bit. More importantly, intermediate-term yields moved up sharply. The move suggests that the market is pricing in the risk that the Fed will be hiking rates sooner, and perhaps by more than indicated by the Fed’s projections.”
“The Fed has tools at its disposal to offset the rise in long-term rates. The first step likely would be more communications about why it sees the need to keep rates low. After that, it could buy more long-term bonds, and/or shift some of its purchases of mortgage-backed securities to Treasuries. It could also increase the amount of bonds it is buying.”
“Given the improving outlook for the economy coupled with a central bank willing to tolerate higher inflation, we would expect bouts of volatility ahead as markets reprice for a different environment in 2021 and beyond. Over the long-run, high yields driven by stronger economic growth are positive, but the process can be volatile.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off 1.2050 amid mixed German CPI figures, ahead of US PMI
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2050 as returns on US debt advance, supporting the dollar. German states have reported mixed CPI reads for February. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the ECB's weekly bond purchases are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1750 level, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to multi-month lows. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended some support to the commodity. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction just below 91.00 ahead of ISM
The greenback meets strong resistance in the vicinity of the 91.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the beginning of the week.