Three ECB policymakers wanted to reduce PEPP's pace – Reuters

During the European Central Bank's (ECB) June policy meeting on Thursday, three policymakers wanted to reduce the pace of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), Reuters reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.
According to the sources, policymakers cited the improving economic prospects in the eurozone as the reason behind this proposal.
Market reaction
This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.2170, where it was down 0.08% on a daily basis.
