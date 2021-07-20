These 3 stocks will get you through any market correction - MDLZ, PG, KO [Video]

I first warned about potential market correction 2 weeks ago due to the red flags of the deteriorating of the market internals and market breadth. Last week the red flags are still around without improving hence I urge that trade management is still the priority.
On 15 Jul (Thurs) during the Asian session, I posted another update here in my telegram group to emphasize the shortening of the upward thrust with increasing of supply (refer to the screenshot below):
Finally, the anticipated correction hit the market at this vulnerable position with increasing of supply and bearish spread.
The immediate support level for S&P 500 is at 4280 (annotated in blue below) coincides with the demand line of the up channel followed by 4240.
Yesterday S&P 500 tested the support at 4240 with presence of demand. The bull is currently in charge with an attempt to rally up. A commitment above 4280 would signal for another up swing.
Meanwhile, watch the video below to find out the trading plan with low risk entry for these 3 stocks that will protect you from any market correction because of their defensive nature and strong price structure.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge around key support line near 1.1800
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1800, near the lowest since early April, so far this Tuesday. The pair portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, after a three-day fall. However, a broadly stronger US dollar and pre-ECB caution trading could keep the upside elusive.
GBP/USD: Bears cheer coronavirus, Brexit pessimism below 1.3700
GBP/USD teases lows marked in March/April as bears take a breather around 1.3670 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the market’s fears over the Delta covid variant as well as Brexit woes.
EUR/USD prints falling wedge around key support line near 1.1800
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1800, near the lowest since early April, so far this Tuesday. The pair portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, after a three-day fall. However, a broadly stronger US dollar and pre-ECB caution trading could keep the upside elusive.
Stellar in disarray, exposed to a 15% decline
XLM price has only recorded three positive weeks over the last nine weeks, with the best weekly gain being 3.19%. After the sustained period of weakness, Stellar now resides just 15% above the 200-week SMA; an indicator last visited in early January.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.