These 3 stocks will get you through any market correction - MDLZ, PG, KO [Video]

I first warned about potential market correction 2 weeks ago due to the red flags of the deteriorating of the market internals and market breadth. Last week the red flags are still around without improving hence I urge that trade management is still the priority.

On 15 Jul (Thurs) during the Asian session, I posted another update here in my telegram group to emphasize the shortening of the upward thrust with increasing of supply (refer to the screenshot below):

Finally, the anticipated correction hit the market at this vulnerable position with increasing of supply and bearish spread.

The immediate support level for S&P 500 is at 4280 (annotated in blue below) coincides with the demand line of the up channel followed by 4240.

Yesterday S&P 500 tested the support at 4240 with presence of demand. The bull is currently in charge with an attempt to rally up. A commitment above 4280 would signal for another up swing.

Meanwhile, watch the video below to find out the trading plan with low risk entry for these 3 stocks that will protect you from any market correction because of their defensive nature and strong price structure.