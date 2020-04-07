There is said to be no change to the UK PM Johnson’s condition - Reuters

Citing two sources close to the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson, Reuters reports that there is said to be no change to the PM health condition.

This comes possibly after Sky News cited a medical expert, saying that PM Johnson is "extremely sick" and it is very likely he will need a ventilator.

Late Monday, BBC News stated that Johnson has been taken to intensive care and is on oxygen due to breathing troubles.

GBP/USD unfazed

GBP/USD clings onto the recovery gains just below the 1.23 handle, as the bulls cheer broad-based US dollar weakness while PM Johnson’s health concerns take a back seat for now.