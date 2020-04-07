Coronavirus update: UK PM Johnson is 'extremely sick' and may need a ventilator – Sky News

Citing Derek Hill, professor of medical imaging at University College London, Sky News reports that the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is "extremely sick" and it is very likely he will need a ventilator.

Mr Johnson could be given a breathing aid known as continuous positive airway pressure.

Many COVID-19 patients eventually "progress to invasive ventilation", which is for people whose illness is so severe that they are struggling or unable to breathe for themselves.

One of the features of COVID-19 in all countries seems to be that many more men become seriously ill than women - especially in the over 40 age group.

Also, we know that people under about 60 seem to have a higher chance of making a recovery from critical illness with COVID-19 than older people.

But there is no doubt this turn of events means Boris Johnson is extremely sick.