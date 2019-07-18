The USS Boxer shoots down Iranian drone, now confirmed by The Pentagon

President Trump announced on Thursday that the amphibious assault ship, the USS Boxer, shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz in a defensive action.
The Boxer took defensive action which had enclosed in on the ship, by approx 1000 yards, and was destroyed as it was threatening the safety of the ship and ship's crew. Trump said this was the latest of many hostile moves by Iran.
- Trump has called on "other nations" to protect their ships as they go through the Strait.
- The Pentagon has since confirmed the incident.
Oil had moved off session lows on the news, with WTI trading at 55.71 after the headlines, up from the $54.71 lows.
The comments come as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high over a spate of attacks on cargo ships, the downing of an American drone and the British seizure of a tanker carrying Iranian oil. Earlier in the day, the U.S. condemned Iranian naval activity in the Persian Gulf and demanded the Islamic Republic release a small tanker and its crew that its forces seized this week. A State Department official who asked not to be identified discussing the issue cited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ “continued harassment” of vessels in and around the Strait,
- Bloomberg
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD collapses with Williams, EUR/USD at a key inflection point
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1275 by the end of the US session as dovish comments from Fed’s Williams triggered a dollar’s sell-off. News that a US ship shot down an Iranian drone, right after Iran announced its willingness to reach an agreement not helping the greenback.
GBP/USD about to trim weekly losses after breaking higher
The GBP/USD pair got initially boosted by better-than-expected UK Retail Sales, later by speculative interest dumping the greenback. The pair broke a daily descendant trend line, now providing support at around 1.2520.
USD/JPY tumbles below 107.30 to the lowest in three weeks on Fed’s comments
The USD/JPY pair was moving slowly to the downside during the American session, but then it speeded up, falling from 107.75 to 107.22 in a few minutes, reaching the lowest level in three weeks.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.