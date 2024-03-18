The RBA announcement does carry some downside risks to the AUD – ING

Economists at ING analyze how the RBA meeting on Tuesday could impact the Australian Dollar (AUD).
The RBA still has reasons to maintain its hawkish bias
The RBA announcement does carry some downside risks to the Australian Dollar, as the unexpected flattening in January’s CPI at 3.4% might prompt policymakers to open the discussion on rate cuts. We are not convinced that this will happen, though.
The RBA still has reasons to maintain its hawkish bias, given a lower policy rate compared to other major central banks, the recent hawkish repricing in global rate expectations, and the lingering risks of a rebound in inflation.
We like the chances of a sustained AUD rally from the second quarter and are not too worried that the RBA will get in the way.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD inches higher to 1.0900 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD is grinding higher to near 1.0900 in the European trading on Monday. The pair benefits from a steady US Dollar and an upbeat risk mood, awaiting fresh catalysts for trading impetus.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2750, despite market optimism
GBP/USD is trading in a range near 1.2750 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar holds the upside, leaving the pair in limbo, despite a risk-on market environment. All eyes remain on this week's Fed decision.
Gold price rebounds from over one-week low amid subdued USD demand, softer risk tone
Gold price remains depressed for the third successive day and drops to over one-week trough. Expectations that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer continue to undermine the XAU/USD.
XRP price makes comeback to $0.62 ahead of key events for Ripple and XRP holders
XRP price wiped out its weekly gains over the weekend and the altcoin steadied above $0.62, early on Monday. XRP price begins recovery as traders anticipate activity in the altcoin with upcoming events.
Get ready to rumble – Central bank week is here
In the euro area, we will keep an eye on the final inflation data for February. The final HICP figures provide insights into the underlying inflation measures tracked by the ECB.