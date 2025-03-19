The Fed's projections signal 50 basis points of rate cuts for 2025

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot indicates that interest rates will average 3.9% by the end of 2025, matching the December projection.

If this forecast comes true, the Federal Reserve (Fed) could implement two 25 basis points (bps) rate cuts or a single 50 bps cut in 2025.

In 2026, rates are projected to fall to 3.4% and 3.1% in 2027, as projected in the December dot plot. The longer-term forecast remains at 3.0%.

The Fed also revised its economic projections. US GDP is now projected to reach 1.7% this year, down from the previous forecast of 2.1%. For 2026, the economy is expected to grow by 1.8%, below the 2.0% estimated in December.

The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 4.4% by the end of 2025, compared to the 4.3% previously estimated. For 2026 and 2027, it remains unchanged at 4.3%, in line with the December forecast.

Finally, PCE inflation is estimated to rise to 2.7% by the end of the year, up from the 2.5% previously forecast. In 2026, inflation is expected to ease to 2.2%, slightly higher than the 2.1% projected in December. By 2027, the PCE index is expected to reach 2.0%, meeting December's expectations.