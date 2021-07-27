The Fed is seen sticking to its accommodative stance – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann comments on the upcoming FOMC event (Wednesday).

Key Takeaways

“The “talk about the talk” about QE tapering and updated dot plot during the June FOMC could set in motion for taper discussion.”

“We expect the Fed to keep its current policy stance unchanged in the July FOMC and the Jackson Hole Symposium (26 August) could see the first hint of taper and we expect first taper to be done in December 2021.”

EUR/USD hovers around 1.18 amid risk-off mood, US data miss

EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, down on the day as the US dollar benefits from the risk-off mood. Worries about covid, China's techlash and tensions ahead of the Fed are weighing on sentiment. US Durable Goods Orders missed estimates with +0.8% in June.

GBP/USD recaptures 1.38 as the dollar pares gains

GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, as the safe-haven dollar gains have faded away after a risk-off mood earlier in the day. The pound benefited from the drop in British covid cases. 

Gold battles $1,800 as USD lingers near highs

Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.

Dogecoin to retest critical support before overcoming doubt

Dogecoin price thrilled investors after posting a 17% surge on July 26. Following the swing high, DOGE has wiped out most of those gains as it retraces.

FX: 10 things to watch this week

Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...

