The Bank of England announced activation of CTRF

The Bank of England on Tuesday announced the activation of an emergency liquidity measure in a Contingent Term Repo Facility, or, a CTRF, as it tries to smooth the functioning of money markets during the coronavirus crisis.

Key notes

The BoE will hold CTRF operations on March 26 and April 2, with no limit on the amount of funds it can lend out.

The CTRF is intended to be a more flexible form of liquidity measure than the BoE's regular repo operations that can be tailored to the needs of financial markets at a particular moment.

FX implications

The measures taken by banks can instil some temporary relief to markets, although until the cases of COVID-19 numbers decline on a worldwide scale, with no signs of reinfection, mutation and spread, uncertainty will weigh on the pound due to an economy on the brink of a depression and a long-long road to recovery.