GBP/USD Current Price: 1.1720
- UK PM Johnson finally called for a country’s lockdown, enforced social distancing.
- UK manufacturing sectors affected by the coronavirus outbreak, services output suffered the most.
- GBP/USD holding above 1.1700, but potential gains still seen limited.
The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.1799, backed by easing demand for the American currency, but also by UK PM Johnson’s announcements late Monday. After refusing to apply tough measures, Boris Johnson finally announced a series of tougher measures against COVID-19, enforcing social distancing through a 3-week lockdown, and the close of all non-essential shops.
UK data was mixed, as the CBI Industrial Trends Survey showed that manufacturing output expectations fell to their weakest since the financial crisis over a decade ago, printing at -29% in March following a -18% in February The preliminary estimate of the March Markit Manufacturing PMI printed 48, better than the 45 expected, while the Services PMI came in at 35.7, down from 53.2. In both cases, the contraction was attributed to the coronavirus crisis. The UK will release this Wednesday, February inflation figures, with have little chances of triggering relevant market movements.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has stalled its advance well below the previous weekly high, and despite dollar’s weakness, it remains at risk of falling further. The 4-hour chart shows that it stands above a now flat 20 SMA, while the larger moving averages maintain their bearish slopes well above the current level. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain below their midlines, so far offering a neutral stance. The risk of a bearish extension would increase on a break below 1.1690.
Support levels: 1.1690 1.1650 1.1605
Resistance levels: 1.1740 1.1790 1.1830
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressuring daily highs in the 1.0850 region
The positive momentum of global equities underpins high-yielding currencies. EUR/USD advances slowly but steadily toward its weekly high at 1.0887.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.17 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.17 as investor enthusiasm over the US stimulus deal calms. The greenback is rising again. Mixed US durable goods orders and coronavirus headlines are in play.
Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering
Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.
XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades above $1600/oz
After a sharp drop at the start of the month, gold is rebounding up violently as this Monday the Fed announced its largest stimulus scheme.
WTI weaker, approaches $23.00 post-EIA
Prices of the WTI are fading the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and trade closer to the $23.00 mark per barrel.