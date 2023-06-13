AUD/USD Price Analysis: Seems poised to test May swing high, around 0.6815-20 zone

AUD/USD gains traction for the fourth straight day and climbs to over a one-month top.
- A sustained strength above the 100-day SMA supports prospects for additional gains.
- A convincing break below the 0.6600 mark is needed to negate the positive outlook.
The AUD/USD pair scales higher for the fourth successive day on Tuesday - also marking the eighth day of a positive move in the previous nine - and jumps to over a one-month high during the early part of the European session. The pair currently trades near the 0.6770-0.6775 region, up nearly 0.35% for the day, and seems poised to prolong its recent strong recovery move from the YTD low touched on May 31.
Firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will skip hiking interest rates in June trigger a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and exert some downward pressure on the US Dollar (USD). Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets further undermines the safe-haven Greenback. This, along with the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) surprise 25 bps rate hike last week and a more hawkish policy statement, continues to boost the risk-sensitive Aussie and acts as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the overnight close above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The subsequent move up on Tuesday validates the constructive setup, which, along with positive oscillators on the daily chart, support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. Hence, some follow-through strength beyond the 0.6800 mark, towards testing the May monthly top around the 0.6815-0.6820 region, looks like a distinct possibility ahead of the release of the US consumer inflation figures.
On the flip side, the 100-day SMA, currently pegged around the 0.6735-0.6730 area, now seems to act as immediate support ahead of the 0.6700 mark. This is closely followed by the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 0.6680 area, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and make the AUD/USD pair vulnerable. Spot prices might then accelerate the fall further below the 0.6645 intermediate support, towards retesting the 0.6600 round-figure mark. A convincing break below the latter will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6776
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.675
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6615
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6738
|Daily SMA200
|0.6691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6774
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6732
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6579
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6757
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6688
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6814
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.