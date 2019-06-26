Thailand: Wait-and-see stance from the Bank of Thailand - ANZ

ANZ analysts note that the Bank of Thailand (BoT) kept its policy rate unchanged at 1.75% in a unanimous decision, but lowered its growth forecasts for both 2019 and 2020.

Key Quotes

“While the BoT acknowledged worries about growth and currency strength, it reiterated that financial stability risks remain a concern.”

“Our baseline scenario is for the BoT to keep its policy rate on hold through 2019, but heightened growth uncertainties mean the balance of risks is tilted towards a cut.”