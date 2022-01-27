The Tesla share price has been under pressure for most of this month, having fallen below its $1trn in market cap it has struggled to rally from the three month lows we saw earlier this week.
Last night’s Q4 numbers built on the decent numbers seen in Q3. The company posted a record annual profit of $5.5bn but warned that supply chain problems were likely to be a headwind moving into 2022, and which is likely to see the shares slide back when US markets open later today.
Q4 profits came in at $2.54c a share, on revenues of $17.72bn, beating expectations on both.
Automotive margins remained steady, coming in at 30.6%, with the company delivering 308,600 cars, during the quarter, most of which were Model 3 and Model Y, accounting for almost 297k.
The supply chain constraints have meant that existing plants aren’t operating at full capacity and are likely to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The carmaker says it is still intent on seeing an annual growth rate for vehicle deliveries of 50%.
On an annual basis Tesla produced a total of 936,172 vehicles in 2021, with the hope that 2022 will push that total strongly above the 1m mark, to over 1.3m.
The company plans to open its new plant in Austin Texas, in order to build many more Model Y cars, while the plant in Germany is also expected to open later this year. Both are still in “equipment test” phase” which suggests they still remain some way from being full production ready, and that is a concern if they are able to deliver on their growth targets.
On the Cybertruck project, production here appears to have been pushed back into 2023, with Tesla saying that no new models will be produced this year, and that the focus will remain on its current range of vehicles.
With competition in this sector set to become much more intense over the next few years, with the arrival of new competition in the form of Rivian, as well as having to cope with the likes of Ford, GM and Volkswagen looking to ramp up their electric vehicle offerings, Tesla will have to work much harder to maintain its rich valuation even if it continues to generate the record profits that it has been doing.
Let's not forget Tesla is still worth more than the likes of Volkswagen, Toyota and Ford combined, and still doesn't sell anywhere near as many cars.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1200 on firmer dollar, yields
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1200, as global stocks take a plunge. The Fed's hawkishness is reverberating throughout markets, boosting the safe-haven US dollar. The US two-year Treasury yields jump to 23-month highs. US Q4 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD hits monthly lows below 1.3450 amid Fed-led risk-aversion
GBP/USD is inching lower towards 1.3400, sitting at monthly lows amid the hawkish Fed outlook-led risk-aversion. The US dollar remains strongly bid in tandem with the Treasury yields. Brexit and UK political concerns add to the cable's downside.
Gold drops towards $1,800 on bullish channel break, US GDP eyed
Gold prices remain pressured after posting the heaviest daily fall in two months. Hawkish Fed, geopolitical concerns weigh on market sentiment. DXY jumps to six-week high, yields struggles after rising the most in three weeks.
Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry
Bitcoin open interest volume by expiry date indicates a majority of bearish sentiment in the market. BTC options worth roughly $2 billion will expire by the end of this week.
US GDP Preview: Inflation component could steal the show, boost dollar. Premium
More than double than pre-pandemic – the 5% annualized growth rate expected for the fourth quarter is a reason to be cheerful. That may boost the dollar, but not stocks, which are wary of tighter monetary policy from the Fed.