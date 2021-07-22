Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is Tesla stock moving

- Tesla shares underperform the broad market on Wednesday.
- TSLA stock closes on Wednesday down just under 1%.
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq finish up on the day.
Tesla underperformed the broad market on Wednesday closing just under 1% lower at $655.29. Equity markets have been recovering from the hammering they took on Monday but Tesla did not get the memo and remained in a bearish mood. However, Tesla did skip the hammering on Monday when it outperformed the major equity indices by about 2%, Tesla stock closing in positive territory on Monday while most indices were down about 2%. Tuesday saw further consolidation but largely sideways range and Wednesday sees the stock slip slightly.
All this up and down and sideways moving without any strong trend in place is not too surprising given where we sit on the volume profile chart. The volume profile shows the volume at each price level. The higher the volume at a particular price then the more acceptance it has from traders, the more equilibrium so the slower any move through a price equilibrium zone. We can see clearly from the chart below the huge amount of volume at current levels. The point of control (the price with the highest volume) is currently at $682 while the area from $630 to $715 contains a large amount of volume. Also, the 200-day moving average sits at $641 further adding to the strong support zone.
When you add in the impending results' release next week it is not too surprising to see why Tesla is stuck rangebound as risk is reduced and traders are taking fewer positions before this release.
Some interesting sector news hit the tape yesterday which the market ear pointed out, Goldman Sachs giving the whole electric vehicle sector a boost as the investment bank increased its sales forecasts for electric vehicles. Goldman upped anticipated demand by up to 20%.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$630 billion
|Price/Earnings
|651
|Price/Sales
|22
|Price/Book
|28
|Enterprise Value
|$753 billion
|Gross Margin
|23%
|Net Margin
|
3%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $671
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla has put in a not-so-nice double top formation and a more clean double-bottom formation but obviously both cancel each other out and hence the sideways rangebound trading TSLA is seeing. This is unlikely to be clarified until next week results are released and a bit more direction can hopefully be gleaned.
Our key levels remain unchanged $715 is the upside target where volume drops off meaning a break should see a price acceleration. The same goes for $591 below current levels.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.18 as the clock ticks down to the ECB's first policy announcement after unveiling its more dovish strategic review. ECB President Lagarde is set to make changes to communications and perhaps to policy. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3750, dismissing Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, extending its rebound from five-month lows. Sterling has shrugged off a growing EU-UK row over the Northern Irish protocol and persistently high covid figures in the UK.
XAU/USD is not out of the woods yet, levels to watch
Gold price is off the lows but remains under pressure amid a better market mood and rising Treasury yields, making the non-yielding gold less attractive.
Bitcoin breathes life into altcoins
Bitcoin price might pull back before it continues its uptrend. Ethereum price is facing a critical resistance level at $2,018 and might retrace before heading higher. Ripple price is bouncing off a demand zone ranging from $0.548 to $0.568.
ECB Preview: Three reasons why Lagarde could hit the euro when it is down
Sell low, cover even lower – that could be the best strategy for trading the European Central Bank's upcoming decision with EUR/USD. While the common currency has been holding up better than some of its peers, this could be due to pre-ECB tensions rather than any material advantage.