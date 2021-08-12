Tesla stock remains poised to break higher.

Recent earnings data was strong from Tesla.

NASDAQ: TSLA needs to break $715 soon.

Tesla like many other names has been taking things pretty quiet of late. This is a function of the summer lull, traders taking a well-deserved break, the market being very stretched and at all-time highs and worries over the Delta variant of covid. Tesla has registered a few days of low daily ranges with volatility dropping accordingly. Wednesday provided a little clarity on inflation with the CPI number not as bad as economists had been fearing. This should have paved the way for a renewed move higher, but equities instead sat out the remainder of Wednesday as most indices and major names barely registered any change. Tesla closed moderately lower at $707.82 for a loss of 0.31%.

Tesla key statistics

Market Cap $702 billion Price/Earnings 358 Price/Sales 23 Price/Book 29 Enterprise Value $753 billion Gross Margin 22% Net Margin 6% 52 week high $900.40 52 week low $273 Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold, $711

The recent earnings from Tesla were strong with a beat on the top and bottom lines. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.45 versus the estimate from Wall Street analysts for $0.96. Sales came in at $11.96 billion, also beating the $11.21 billion estimate. Delivery numbers were also high on investors' minds, and these too were ahead of estimates. Tesla delivered 201,304 vehicles in Q2 2021, an increase of 121% over the same period last year. Tesla said its average selling price had declined by 2% over the year, but its gross margin increased three percentage points from 25.4% to 28.4%. Jefferies liked what it saw in the numbers and increased its rating on the stock earlier this week, which gave Tesla stock a decent 2% gain on Monday. Since then it has been steady though.

Tesla stock forecast

Tesla has held the psychological $700 support and also the technical $697 support from the initial break higher last week. Now the stock is consolidating and forming a bullish continuation wedge. This technical pattern usually results in a breakout in the same direction of the recent trend, in this case higher. Added to our confidence in the bullish call is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trending higher along with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI). Tesla stock is also holding above the short-term 9-day moving average. Breaking $715 sees the volume start to thin out, meaning the price will find it easier to push higher. Once it gets above $750, volume thins out even more. Our first target is the high from April at $780.

Tesla stock needs to remain above $697 to keep this call in place.