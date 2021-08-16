Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla readies itself for a push to $780

Tesla remains ready to push higher to $780 resistance.

TSLA breaks out of wedge formation in place since August.

Tesla stock enters a light volume area so could push on.

Tesla shares lost a bit of ground on Friday but nothing too drastic and still kept the recent bullish momentum in place. This trend has been brewing for some time with a triangle formation in place for most of August. Tesla stock has initially pushed through the psychological $700 level on the back of some strong earnings numbers and delivery data. The stock then stalled and consolidated above $700, readying itself for a push higher. Finally, last Thursday saw some action after days of pretty small activity in the stock. Tesla popped over 2% on Thursday, breaking out of the triangle formation and Friday held onto the breakout despite losing 0.70% and closing at $717.17.

Tesla has produced pretty solid delivery numbers with steady growth showing in the recent earnings data. Margins also increased which was reassuring as Tesla has reduced the price on some of its models in the face of increasing competition. Tesla did say in the earnings release that its average selling price had declined 2% but its margin has increased by over 3%. Analysts liked what they heard with many upgrading their price targets post the earnings.

Tesla key statistics

Market Cap $702 billion Price/Earnings 358 Price/Sales 23 Price/Book 29 Enterprise Value $753 billion Gross Margin 22% Net Margin 6% 52 week high $900.40 52 week low $273 Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold, $711

Tesla stock forecast

Tesla has broken the triangle formation, a bulish move. The triangle was a continuation trend in line with the move higher after results. Breaking out of the triangle therefore is abullish move that should see Tesla stock test the next big resistance at $780. This $780 level is the high from April. The volume begins to thin out in TSLA once the stock gets above $740 so the move should accelerate from there.

Bullish signs abound on this one with the momentum indicators pointing us higher in confirmation of the price trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and Moving average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are alll following theprice higher. Tesla is also trading above the short term moving averages, the 9 and 21 day. Holding the lower end of the triangle is key to keeping th ebullish trend intact, this level is $697. Below that the bullish trend is over and really a break of the 9-day at $707 will set alarm bells ringing for us. A general rule of thumb for breakouts is thast it is ok for a retest of the breakout level but the retracement does not want to go back into the consolidation zone or triangle in this case.