Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla readies itself for a push to $780

- Tesla remains ready to push higher to $780 resistance.
- TSLA breaks out of wedge formation in place since August.
- Tesla stock enters a light volume area so could push on.
Tesla shares lost a bit of ground on Friday but nothing too drastic and still kept the recent bullish momentum in place. This trend has been brewing for some time with a triangle formation in place for most of August. Tesla stock has initially pushed through the psychological $700 level on the back of some strong earnings numbers and delivery data. The stock then stalled and consolidated above $700, readying itself for a push higher. Finally, last Thursday saw some action after days of pretty small activity in the stock. Tesla popped over 2% on Thursday, breaking out of the triangle formation and Friday held onto the breakout despite losing 0.70% and closing at $717.17.
Tesla has produced pretty solid delivery numbers with steady growth showing in the recent earnings data. Margins also increased which was reassuring as Tesla has reduced the price on some of its models in the face of increasing competition. Tesla did say in the earnings release that its average selling price had declined 2% but its margin has increased by over 3%. Analysts liked what they heard with many upgrading their price targets post the earnings.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$702 billion
|Price/Earnings
|358
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$753 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52 week high
|$900.40
|52 week low
|$273
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $711
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla has broken the triangle formation, a bulish move. The triangle was a continuation trend in line with the move higher after results. Breaking out of the triangle therefore is abullish move that should see Tesla stock test the next big resistance at $780. This $780 level is the high from April. The volume begins to thin out in TSLA once the stock gets above $740 so the move should accelerate from there.
Bullish signs abound on this one with the momentum indicators pointing us higher in confirmation of the price trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and Moving average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are alll following theprice higher. Tesla is also trading above the short term moving averages, the 9 and 21 day. Holding the lower end of the triangle is key to keeping th ebullish trend intact, this level is $697. Below that the bullish trend is over and really a break of the 9-day at $707 will set alarm bells ringing for us. A general rule of thumb for breakouts is thast it is ok for a retest of the breakout level but the retracement does not want to go back into the consolidation zone or triangle in this case.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, down as the safe-haven dollar gains ground after disappointing Chinese data, the tumbling down of US consumer confidence and the spread of the Delta variant.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.3850 as the dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.3850, losing some ground as the dollar gains ground amid fears about global growth. Sterling is under some pressure as UK COVID-19 cases remain elevated.
XAU/USD drops towards $1,750 as USD consolidates losses
Gold snaps four-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low during a pullback from one-week high. Virus woes escalate with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, risk-off underpin greenback’s rebound.
Cardano Alonzo upgrade builds momentum as ADA price approaches all-time high at $2.46
Cardano price is witnessing exhaustion as it hovers above the supply zone’s upper limit at $2.16. The Alonzo upgrade and NFT on Cardano blockchain could serve as catalysts for further gains.
The Week Ahead: Fed minutes, UK, US retail sales, Persimmon, Balfour Beatty, Robinhood
The recent Federal Reserve rate meeting saw the US central bank keep monetary policy unchanged keeping the level of bond buying at $120bn a month. The Fed did acknowledge that the economy had made progress towards the goals need to look at tapering but there was still some way to go.