Tesla stock surges yet again on Friday to more records.

TSLA shares closed up over 3% above $1,100.

What goes up, must come down, or does it?

Tesla (TSLA) is surely the best example we currently have of the saying "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent." It is truly a classic case of momentum creating momentum, creating more momentum. Or as modern parlance would have it: FOMO (FEAR OF MISSING OUT). This one is not for your valuation models or comparison charts. It is pure momentum. Jump on the momentum train and hold on for as long as you can.

To give an example, the stock has risen in the last week a multiple of the combined market caps of the world's five biggest automakers combined. Tesla sells a fraction of the number of cars these mainline auto manufacturers make. Its margins are good but not that good. Cynics and bulls can argue we have seen this before when a disruptor enters and creates a new marketplace, citing Amazon (AMZN). Amazon also traded on an enormous price /earnings (P/E) multiple for years in its early stages. Just like Tesla, Amazon was compared against mainstream retailers who traded on old school metrics and P/E ratios in the teens, while Amazon had a P/E in the thousands. Lo and behold, Amazon grew into its P/E rating as it created an entirely new marketplace.

Can the same be said of Tesla? For sure, it is a disruptor, an innovator, and its products are revered. It reminds many of Apple when it launched the iPod. Design and sleek looks were at the heart of the success. Customers felt they were getting something beautiful to touch and feel – a special product. Tesla evokes the same loyalty and reactions among its customers. Tesla has almost singlehandedly created the electric vehicle (EV) space. So far, so Amazon.

The area where one struggles to project Tesla's exorbitant earnings going forward is that its competition is not as inflexible or non-existant as Amazon's was. Amazon did not have another rival. Tesla so far has no one, but all those legacy automakers are switching to going fully electric. EVs are the future of automobiles. Tesla has carved out the space and established itself as the benchmark, but it will need to upscale production enourmously in the face of increasing competition over the next five to ten years in order to justify its current valuation. That is the challenge. Maybe it can do it. It certainly has a massive head start.

Tesla (TSLA) stock news

The latest explosion in the price was in large part caused by the news that Hertz is ordering 100,000 Teslas. Then Hertz and Uber combined with Hertz saying it could offer 150,000 Teslas to Uber over the next three years. This news was enough to set Tesla into lift-off, and the price move even surprised Elon Musk, who said he was surprised this news moved the stock as demand is not a problem for Tesla. Rather production is.

Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast

Whatever your valuation view on the stock, the chart does not lie, and we have to urge some caution now after this rally. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has not been this overbought for some time and is at an extremely high 92. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is also looking extremely stretched. Tesla has stretched massively from the short-term 9-day moving average. While the trend is strong and clearly bullish, we are calling for a correction and a move back to $1,000 in the short term.

Support is at the $1,000 round number and the 9-day moving average. Below that, support at $950 is the breakout. Below $950 Tesla is back in neutral.