Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: Why was TSLA stock up on Monday?

- Tesla stock flips from red to green on Monday as yields calm.
- TSLA ends up closing just over 3% higher on Monday.
- Tech stocks have suffered in early 2022.
Tech stocks have not had the easiest start to 2022. With the background of inflation, rate hikes and rising yields, it may prove to be a more cautious year than the froth of 2021. While Tesla is not exactly pure tech, it does straddle the growth and tech sectors, both of which have started 2022 cautiously. The Fed funds futures are now pricing in a near 90% certainty of a rate hike in March. This was running at 50% at Christmas. Goldman is now penciling in four rate hikes for 2022, meaning every Fed meeting takes on more significance this year.
Tesla (TSLA) stock news
Now that we have finally gotten the question of "will he/won't he sell more stock" out of the way, it is back to relative normality for this one. Morgan Stanley certainly thinks so, as it raised its price target for Tesla to $1,300 on Monday afternoon. Also out on Monday was news of Tesla signing a deal with Talon Metals (TLO) for a tidy chunk of nickel. The deal is worth about $1.5 billion at current metal prices and adds to deals Tesla has put in place with the likes of BHP last year.
“The Talon team has taken an innovative approach to the discovery, development and production of battery materials, including to permanently store carbon as part of mine operations and the investigation of the novel extraction of battery materials,” said Drew Baglino, SVP of Powertrain & Energy Engineering at Tesla.
“This agreement is the start of an innovative partnership between Tesla and Talon for the responsible production of battery materials directly from the mine to the battery cathode." said Henri van Rooyen, CEO of Talon.
Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast
The fine start to the year was quickly subsumed by a wave of investor rotation from tech and high growth to value. TSLA shares suffered four sharp loss days in a row after the initial surge on the first trading day of 2022. The medium-term trend is still lower with a lower high from the January 3 move failing to break the all-time high. However, the next confirmation would be taking out the low at $886. While Monday's recovery was strong intraday, it still stopped short of the 9 and 21-day moving averages. Look to these for signs the short-term trend is turning. Our short-tem pivot, therefore, is $1,080. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around the neutral 50 level, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is looking at a likely bearish crossover.
Tesla chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1350 as investors await Powell's testimony
EUR/USD rose toward 1.1350 in the early European trading on Tuesday but lost its traction going into the American session. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains as investors gear up for FOMC Chairman Powell's renomination hearing.
GBP/USD retreates below 1.3600 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD turned south after rising to a fresh two-month high above 1.3600 and erased a large portion of its daily gains. Hawkish comments from Fed's Bostic seems to be helping the dollar find demand ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.