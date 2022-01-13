Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: TSLA bulls back in charge as Powell pushes equities

- TSLA stock surges higher on Wednesday as risk assets rally.
- US CPI highest since 1982, but market expecting this.
- Tesla shares surge over 4% to close at $1,106.
Tesla (TSLA) and risk assets rallied on Wednesday as the inflation-busting Federal Reserve is on track to raise rates in March. CME fed funds futures expect a 90% chance of a hike now, and this had initially dented investor appetite for risker assets. Tesla fits into this category with its high valuation, but when risk appetites return it tends to outperform. This was the case on Wednesday with a 4% gain for the stock.
Tesla Stock News
The macroeconomic backdrop has once again shifted to favor risk assets, and TSLA shares benefitted. It is not so much the macro environment changing but rather investor perception of it. Investors are growing more comfortable with the thought of higher inflation for longer. The microenvironment also received a boost this week with Tesla hitting a new record for production at its Shanghai plant, according to the latest Chinese data. Volkswagen added to the bullish news for EV makers as it said EV sales were up 97% last year for the German car conglomerate.
Tesla will release its Q4 and full-year earnings on January 26, so we do not have too long to see how these delivery numbers flow through to the bottom line. The last set of earnings showed margins increasing despite rising input costs and supply chain issues. If this trend continues then Tesla should be expected to post another strong set of earnings and beat the street.
Tesla Stock Forecast
The stock is still in a downtrend formation with a series of lower highs, but now it looks like we may have set a higher low. This could indicate a reversal. The low then at $980 from Monday is our key short-term pivot. Above and we stay bullish in the short term with a target of $1,200 and then record highs at $1,243. Break $980, and the next obvious move will be to test $886 and then $843.
Tesla chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1450 as US dollar licks wounds
EUR/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.1450, as the US dollar bears take a breather amid a worsening mood. ECB policymakers stay hopeful despite covid woes, citing mixed concerns over inflation. A slew of ECB, Fed members are due to speak amid the US PPI release.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 amid dour mood, ahead of key Brexit talks
GBP/USD is defending 1.3700, having hit three-month highs at 1.3720. The US dollar licks its wound amid a risk-off mood. Britain prints record covid infections, UK PM Johnson rejects resignation demands, as political uncertainty creeps in. US PPI and Brexit talks eyed.
Gold holds steady near one-week high, just below $1,830-32 hurdle
Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for gold on Thursday. The metal might continue to benefit from its status as a hedge against surging consumer prices.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. A 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
Rivian extends rebound as EV sector rises with Tesla
Rivian is fresh off its 2021 vehicle deliveries report which does it officially make it the first mover in the electric truck industry. Unfortunately for Rivian, this sector is about to get really crowded.