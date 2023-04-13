Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: Cutting prices sinks TSLA

- Tesla cut prices in Hong Kong by double digits.
- TSLA stock sold off 3.4% on Wednesday.
- March core CPI met consensus on Wednesday.
- NASDAQ dropped 0.9% on CPI news.
Tesla (TSLA) stock sank 3.4% on Wednesday in what amounted to its worst performance in about three weeks. News that the leading electric vehicle maker was cutting prices in Hong Kong led the market to think Tesla is still worried about soft demand. Tesla began the year with a number of price cuts across its models worldwide.
March's Consumer Price Index (CPI) also arrived early Wednesday but did not do enough to lift spirits. Though headline inflation came in below expectations, leading to an initial burst of buying, core inflation in line with consensus led a number of pundits to predict the Federal Reserve will still raise rates slightly come the May FOMC meeting. The NASDAQ lost 0.9% in the session.
Tesla stock news: Price cuts to hit gross margin outlook
On Wednesday, a newpaper in Hong Kong announced that Tesla would be cutting the price on its Model 3 Performance edition by 14.7% in China. The long range Model 3 will see an 11% cut, while the Model Y will get cut by 9%. These cuts come on top of earlier cuts from January and will not come into effect until April 15.
The main takeaway is how this will effect gross margin going forward. Tesla reports first quarter earnings on April 19. Wall Street expects the company to earn $0.85 in adjusted EPS on revenue of $23.38 billion, but the market will look for color on these recent price cuts. Deliveries in the first quarter already came in below the market's expectations, and analysts have cut their EPS estimates for Q1 in 14 separate instances. Only one analyst has raised an EPS estimate in the past 90 days.
Investors understand that price cuts are meant to help Tesla retain its market share in China, which is one of the more competitive markets for electric vehicles in the world. CEO Elon Musk called Chinese EV makers the best in the world back in January. For their part, Nio (NIO) management said in March that it would not let Tesla dictate prices in the markets, but China's top EV maker BYD (BYDDY) recently made the decision to cut the sticker price on its new Seal model.
In unrelated news, Tesla announced earlier this week that it would be building a new factory in Shanghai to build large industrial batteries. The megapack batteries will each be able to delivery power to 3,600 households for one hour. Tesla views both China and Europe as the primary markets for the batteries.
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock is back up in the premarket by about 1.2%, while the NASDAQ 100 futures are up 0.4%. It seems the market on Thursday is looking for a turnaround session. With the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator in a bearish crossover, it still looks likely that TSLA stock will rotate toward support at $167.50. This is where TSLA opened during its range low on March 13. If the stock halts here and then moves higher, this price pattern will be seen as a bullish double bottom. Either way, a move above $199 is needed to get Tesla stock out of its current neutral status.
TSLA daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh one-year high above 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since March 2022 above 1.1050 on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined to 2.7% in March from 4.9% in February, the US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure.
GBP/USD advances to multi-month tops above 1.2500
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since June above 1.2530 on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the soft PPI and disappointing Jobless Claims data from the US fuels the pair's upside.
Gold rises above $2,040 to highest since March 2022 after US data
Gold price rose more than $10 following the release of the March US Produce Price Index that came in below expectations and an increase in Initial Jobless Claims, triggering a dollar sell-off. With US T-bond yields also pushing lower, XAU/USD clings to strong daily gains above $2,040.
Ethereum Shapella upgrade is successful, debate ensues on whether ETH is a security
Ethereum completed its Shanghai upgrade, a smooth transition that enabled EIP-4895, for ETH token unlock. The first 17,000 ETH tokens lined up for withdrawal, without negative impact on Ethereum price.
Core inflation pressures remain elevated
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.