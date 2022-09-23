- Tesla stock falls sharply on Thursday as investors react to the Fed dot plot.
- Higher yields hurt growth stocks as TSLA stock falls 4%.
- More pain is in store for Tesla as European equities head south.
Tesla (TSLA) reacted poorly to the latest central bank developments with the stock falling 4% on Thursday. Main indices were not as badly hit with the S&P 500 losing less than 1% and the Nasdaq just over 1%. Tesla again then demonstrated its high beta.
Tesla stock news
Equities are being driven lower by bond yields, and little in the way of company-specific news can be attributed to Thursday's Tesla fall. The move is more a macro positioning one and perhaps some technical details. As investors take more money out of ETFs and indices, those index-tracking funds are forced to sell the largest holding. Tesla naturally is one of the largest holdings in numerous ETFs and index trackers. It comes as no surprise that investors are pulling cash from equities as bond yields rise and make them a viable alternative.
This move has again increased this morning in Europe, and the 2-year yield is now heading for 4.5%. A not-so-shabby return to shelter some cash in times of equity stress. Of course, the picture was not helped by a recall for Tesla cars in the US. Reuters reported on Thursday that Tesla was recalling 1.1 million cars due to a faulty window reversal system. However, this news appeared to hit newswires before the market opened on Thursday and had little impact on TSLA stock in the premarket, so it seems it was not the major reason for the aggressive sell-off.
Tesla stock forecast
The repeated failure at the top of the range at $314.64 now seems likely to result in a breakout lower at $281. This should see a swift test of $266 as the next support zone. The area around $240 has some strong volume history so could stall any move lower, but $207 remains the bearish target for now. Only a break of $314 changes this picture in my view.
Tesla chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-decade low below 0.9800
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in two decades below 0.9750, pressured by broad dollar strength. Meanwhile, the data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in private sector continued to contract in September.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1100 after disappointing UK data
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level since 1985 below 1.1100 on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped to 48.4 in September from 49.8 in August and the CBI Retail Sales Balance slumped to -20 from +37.
Gold drops to lowest level since April 2020 below $1,650
Gold plunged to its weakest level since April 2020 below $1,650 on Friday amid relentless dollar strength. Ahead of the US PMI data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at 3.77%, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).