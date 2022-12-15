- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly sold $3.6 billion worth of TSLA stock.
- Elon Musk's selling caused Tesla stock to decline in price this week in contrast to the NASDAQ.
- TSLA shares have fallen 11% in the past five sessions against the NASDAQ's 2% gain.
- Tesla stock is near support at $154 but could drop to $128.50.
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares. The news makes the past week's TSLA price action more sensible as observant traders wondered aloud why Tesla kept selling off despite the NASDAQ climbing higher. Tesla stock is down around 2% in Thursday's premarket, even reaching below long-term support at $154.
Tesla stock news: Elon Musk sells 20 million shares
In the three sessions between Monday, December 12, and Wednesday, December 14, Elon Musk sold about 20.2 million shares of Tesla stock. These sales ranged from a high of $176.70 to a low of $156.14. Musk began the week with 443.8 million shares of TSLA and ended Wednesday with 423.6 million shares. Altogether these sales brought in about $3.58 billion in cash. Elon Musk has sold a total of about $40 billion worth of Tesla stock in the last year, most of which went to fund his takeover of Twitter.
This selling has resulted in TSLA stock losing 11% over the past five sessions compared with a 2% gain for the NASDAQ. Tesla has lost 17% over the past month and now 61% for the full year.
"It doesn't put a lot of confidence in the business, or speak volumes for where his attention is at," wrote Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Markets.
This stock performance is beginning to leave bulls with anxiety. Tesla stock has been suffering from Musk's focus on Twitter for months now. Since fully taking over the social media platform six weeks ago, Musk's constant flurry of shockingly partisan political tweets have made some analysts lose faith in his leadership abilities. Recently, he tweeted: "My pronouns are prosecuted/Fauci", in reference to the main covid advisor during the Trump and Biden administrations.
Noted long-time Tesla bull Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities was quite blunt on the matter of Musk's activity: "The Twitter nightmare continues as Musk uses Tesla as his own ATM machine to keep funding the red ink at Twitter[,] which gets worse by the day as more advertisers flee the platform with controversy increasing driven by Musk."
RBC Capital Markets cut its price target early Thursday from $325 to $225, saying that the market was slowly getting its head around the reduction in gross profit margins.
Morgan Stanely is also rather melancholy about the electric vehicle industry of late. The storied investment bank cut its global EV share estimate to 11.8% for 2023 compared to 10.1% in 2022. Its estimates going out to 2050 were trimmed as well. The bank noted that Lucid Group (LCID) has been receiving lower reservations and cancellations and that Rivian Automotive (RIVN) has halted reporting reservations entirely.
"We are preparing for a challenging FY23 outlook for auto earnings on demand decline (higher rates), deflation (lower price/mix) and unfavorable changes in the supply/demand balance for EVs," wrote Morgan Stanely analyst Adam Jonas in a note to clients earlier this week.
Tesla stock forecast: If $154 cannot hold, then $128.50 is next
Tesla stock fell below the $154 support level in Thursday's premarket, which is probably a bad omen for bulls. The $154 level served as resistance back during August and October 2020, and the hope was that it would reemerge as support. The next available historical support price available to cushion a further fall is all the way down at $128.50. This one comes from the level that saw support during that same period in the second half of 2020. Additionally, a year-old descending trendline that goes back to December 2021 leads the TSLA share price toward this $128.50 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.0600 on persistent US Dollar strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped towards 1.0600 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2200 as US Dollar rally picks up steam
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades around 1.2160, posting fresh weekly lows on a broad run to safety. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold plunges towards $1,770 amid risk aversion
XAU/UD turned bearish in the near term, holds near a strong static resistance area at around $1,765.00. The ECB and the BOE hiked their benchmark rates by 50 bps as expected.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares.