NYSEAMERICAN:TELL fell by 5.96% during Friday’s trading session.

With Tellurian earnings around the corner, investors look to other LNG companies.

Kogas signs a massive US LNG deal with British Petroleum.

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL extended its recent skid to six straight losing sessions as the LNG provider continues to fall back down to Earth. On Friday, shares of TELL dropped by a further 5.96% and closed the trading week at $4.89. The drop moves the stock within striking distance of its 50-day moving average price, and if the stock were to fall below that it would cement the recent bearish downtrend. US markets plummeted on Friday as more fears over rising rates brought on a sea of red across the major averages. The Dow Jones recorded its single worst session since 2020 after falling by 981 basis points, while the S&P 500 dropped by 2.77% and the NASDAQ sank by 2.55% to close out yet another losing week.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Tellurian is expected to report its first quarter earnings in the first week of May. To get an idea of how the company might perform, investors are looking at some of its industry peers as a gauge. Recently Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) reported a major rise in LNG exports to Europe, which helped the company record a higher than expected level of profit. Tellurian shareholders will be hoping that the same strong demand will help boost Tellurian’s numbers for the quarter as well.

TELL stock news

In another major LNG deal with the US, Kogas or Korean Gas Corp inked an agreement with a British Petroleum affiliate. Some of the supply will be coming from Texas, although the official deal was signed with Singapore Pte LTD. This could be a sign of things to come as countries continue to cut ties with Russia who has been one of the world’s largest suppliers of LNG.