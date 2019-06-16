Tasnim: Iran to scale back nuclear deal commitments – Reuters

Reuters quoted Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency report mentioning that Iran will announce further moves on Monday to scale back compliance with an international nuclear pact that the United States abandoned last year.

The news report further mentions that Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, at the Arak heavy water site, will announce preparatory steps that have been taken to further decrease Tehran’s commitments under the deal. The organization will announce moves to increase stocks of enriched uranium and production of heavy water.