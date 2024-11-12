After the big boost in the US Dollar (USD) last week, the party is likely to be over for now. There are still a few US data points on the agenda during the week, such as tomorrow's new CPI data for October or retail sales and industrial production on Friday. On the one hand, the Fed is unlikely to change its course in the short term, because inflation is considered to be under control, although it is likely to have risen slightly again in October, as it did in the two previous months. And on the other hand, the economy remains resilient, so the data are unlikely to bring any excitement to the market, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Antje Praefcke notes.
The roller coaster ride to start up again by the end of January
“The ‘showdown’ between Trump and the Fed will only come next year, if at all, when the new president is in office and if it becomes apparent in a few months' time that his economic policy is having an inflationary effect. Therefore, the future inflation data are crucial for the dollar, and not the data that will be released this week.”
“With the realization of who will be the next US president, and the big question of how and when he can or will implement some of his plans, the dollar will remain the big driver of exchange rates in the future. It will determine what happens in the currency markets. Yesterday, for example, the possible appointment of Robert Lighthizer, a well-known protectionist hardliner, as US trade representative, caused nervousness in Europe and let the dollar to trend firmer.”
“In this respect, we in the foreign exchange market should be pleased about a hopefully calm end to the year with a few fluctuations in EUR/USD (but in all likelihood with a tendency towards a stronger dollar). Because the roller coaster ride will probably start up again by the end of January at the latest, when Trump really gets going again.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0650 after disappointing German data
EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.0650 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair remains undermined by disappointing German sentiment data, likely tariffs threat under US President-elect Donald Trump and on increased bets for ECB rate cuts. Fedsepak is next in focus.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2800, Fedspeak eyed
GBP/USD is back above 1.2800, reversing a dip to 1.2790, triggered by the mixed UK labor data. The pair seems to lack follow-through buying, as the US Dollar stands tall amid broad risk aversion while BoE policymaker Pill's comments fail to impress. Focus shifts to Fedspeak.
Gold falls to major trendline as strong USD weighs
Gold trades at seven-week lows around $2,600 as it finds support from a major trendline on Tuesday. A stronger US Dollar puts pressure on the precious metal due to market perceptions that President-elect Donald Trump’s economic policies will be positive for the Greenback.
BNB Price Forecast: Bullish technical pattern validated, eyes all-time high
Binance Coin trades slightly down on Tuesday after breaking above an ascending triangle formation on the weekly chart, following a 12.5% rally last week. The technical outlook suggests a bullish breakout pattern and continuation of the rally, with a target set for a new all-time high of $825.
Five fundamentals: Fallout from the US election, inflation, and a timely speech from Powell stand out Premium
What a week – the US election lived up to their hype, at least when it comes to market volatility. There is no time to rest, with politics, geopolitics, and economic data promising more volatility ahead.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.