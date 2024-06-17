Switzerland’s economic growth in 2024 to come in well below average – SECO

In its March economic forecasts, Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said that the “Swiss government sees the economic growth in 2024 to come in well below average.”
Additional takeaways
Swiss government sees 2024 GDP (sport event adj) growth at +1.2% (previous forecast was +1.1%).
Swiss government sees 2025 GDP (sport event adj) growth at +1.7% (previous forecast was +1.7%).
Swiss government sees 2024 CPI at +1.4% (previous forecast was +1.5%).
Swiss government sees 2025 CPI at +1.1% (previous forecast was +1.1%).
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/CHF is up 0.09% on the day, trading at around 0.8910.
Swiss economy FAQs
Switzerland is the ninth-largest economy measured by nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the European continent. Measured by GDP per capita – a broad measure of average living standards –, the country ranks among the highest in the world, meaning that it is one the richest countries globally. Switzerland tends to be in the top spots in global rankings about living standards, development indexes, competitiveness or innovation.
Switzerland is an open, free-market economy mainly based on the services sector. The Swiss economy has a strong export sector, and the neighboring European Union (EU) is its main trading partner. Switzerland is a leading exporter of watches and clocks, and hosts leading firms in the food, chemicals and pharmaceutical industries. The country is considered to be an international tax haven, with significantly low corporate and income tax rates compared with its European neighbors.
As a high-income country, the growth rate of the Swiss economy has diminished over the last decades. Still, its political and economic stability, its high education levels, top-tier firms in several industries and its tax-haven status have made it a preferred destination for foreign investment. This has generally benefited the Swiss Franc (CHF), which has historically kept relatively strong against its main currency peers. Generally, a good performance of the Swiss economy – based on high growth, low unemployment and stable prices – tends to appreciate CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
Switzerland isn’t a commodity exporter, so in general commodity prices aren’t a key driver of the Swiss Franc (CHF). However, there is a slight correlation with both Gold and Oil prices. With Gold, CHF’s status as a safe-haven and the fact that the currency used to be backed by the precious metal means that both assets tend to move in the same direction. With Oil, a paper released by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) suggests that the rise in Oil prices could negatively influence CHF valuation, as Switzerland is a net importer of fuel.
