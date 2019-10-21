Charlotte de Montpellier, economist at ING, suggests that Switzerland’s GDP growth is already negatively impacted by slowing global growth, trade disputes, very weak growth in Germany and global uncertainties.
Key Quotes
“After two quarters of negative growth at the end of 2018, growth returned to positive territory in the first half of 2019 (0.4% QoQ in the first quarter and 0.3% QoQ in the second). But a lot of clouds are hanging above the Swiss economy. Investments are falling sharply. Leading indicators are tanking. The composite PMI fell to 43.4 in September, its lowest level since 2009. The KOF leading indicator is also down, to 93.2 in September, well below the long-term average.”
“We believe that GDP growth should reach 0.9% in 2019, considerably down on thee growth observed in 2018 (2.8%), which was boosted superficially by major sporting events (because of television broadcasts rights being collected by companies based in Switzerland). For 2020, we expect GDP to grow at 1.2%.”
“Both in 2019 and 2020, household consumption is expected to support growth. Indeed, the situation on the labour market is still favourable (2.3% unemployment rate) and the decline in inflation tends to boost households' purchasing power.”
“The economic risks are clearly tilted to the downside. An intensification of trade tensions between the United States and China or a trade battle between the EU and the United States could weigh heavily on the Swiss economy. It is the same with a no-deal Brexit agreement or a very strong deterioration of relations between the EU and Switzerland. Turbulence in the financial markets could also push the Swiss franc higher and lead to a decline in Swiss exports.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high
The EUR/USD pair hit a monthly high of 1.1179 but slowly eased from the level. Price action limited across the FX board amid a scarce macro calendar and persistent Brexit uncertainty.
GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000
John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Pound eased just modestly with the headlines.
USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst
The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
Gold: Choppy inside monthly trendline, 200-bar SMA
Gold’s repeated failures to cross 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) fails to portray the yellow metal’s weakness as the monthly trend line limits its downside. The Bullion presently tests the support line while flashing $1,483.55.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits
The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.