Swiss Franc weakens as US Dollar firms amid easing US-China trade tensions

The Swiss Franc (CHF) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, as the Greenback extends gains and fading risk aversion curbs demand for the Franc. At the time of writing, USD/CHF trades around 0.7960, up nearly 0.43% on the day, recovering modestly after briefly touching a one-month low near 0.7873 last week.

The Greenback strengthens across the board amid hopes of easing trade tensions between the United States (US) and China. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is hovering around one-week highs near 98.90, extending gains for the third straight day.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump voiced optimism about reaching what he called a “fair and great deal” with China during the upcoming APEC Summit in South Korea. However, uncertainty lingers as Trump’s tone shifted on Tuesday, telling reporters that “maybe the meeting won’t happen” with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The mixed messaging has kept markets on edge, though investors remain focused on upcoming high-level trade talks in Malaysia, where US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are set to meet later this week.

The renewed strength in the US Dollar could prove short-lived, as the broader outlook remains tilted to the downside. President Trump’s unpredictable trade rhetoric continues to unsettle investors, undermining confidence and raising the risk of renewed disruptions to global trade flows. Meanwhile, the prolonged US government shutdown is beginning to cloud the near-term growth outlook, with delayed economic data releases and reduced public spending adding to uncertainty.

In parallel, expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are keeping the Greenback’s upside in check. Markets now see a 25-basis-point rate cut as a near certainty at the October 29-30 monetary policy meeting, while Friday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data could still sway sentiment depending on how inflation trends evolve.

In Switzerland, official trade data released on Tuesday by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) showed the country’s trade surplus narrowing to CHF 10.2 billion in the third quarter, down from CHF 12.6 billion in the previous quarter.