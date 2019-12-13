Sweden’s PM Lofven: UK election result is clear, means we will move forward with separation

As the majority landslide win for the Conservatives is seen quite clear after the first real results (Exit polls), Sweden’s PM Lofven said that the “UK election result is clear, means we will move forward with separation”.
We now have 11 months to hash out trade deal, "it's very short time", he added.
LIVE: UK elections heading to landslide Conservative victory, GBP/USD surges
Exit polls in the UK elections are pointing to a massive 110-seat majority for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives. GBP/UDS is trading close to 1.35, the highest in 18 months. Live coverage.
EUR/USD tested 1.1200 after decisive UK exit polls
EUR/UDS has jumped to the autumn highs of 1.1200 after UK exit polls have shown a massive Conservative majority. The US and China have reportedly reached a deal to prevent new tariffs.
US Pres. Trump Signs Off On US-China Trade Deal To Avert December Tariffs
Reports President Trump signed off on the US-China trade deal to avert December tariffs, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal includes a promise by the Chinese to buy more U.S. farm products, the people said.
Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms
Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism. The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade.
USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease
USD/JPY broke above the 109.00 handle as Trump is upbeat on the trade deal. Resistance is seen at the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels.