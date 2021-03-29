Suez Canal Update: WTI falls 1.50% as Ever Given is now afloat – Inchcape

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Ever Given, the giant vessel is finally re-floated after ran aground in one of the world’s most important trade paths, Bloomberg reports, citing an update from the maritime services provider Inchcape.

Key takeaways

“The breakthrough in the rescue attempt came after diggers removed 27,000 cubic meters of sand, going deep into the banks of the canal.”

“27,000 cubic meters of sand were dug out, to a depth of 18 meters.”

“Egypt had set a deadline of Tuesday to start unloading the ship if it wasn’t re-floated yet.”

“The ship’s front was damaged, though the vessel is stable.”

Oil falls as the vessel is freed

WTI dropped nearly 1.50% in an immediate reaction to the above piece of news, now trading at $60.10.

WTI: 15-minutes chart

WTI: Technical levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 60.10
Today Daily Change -0.65
Today Daily Change % -1.07
Today daily open 60.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 62.53
Daily SMA50 59.15
Daily SMA100 52.91
Daily SMA200 46.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 61.35
Previous Daily Low 58.33
Previous Weekly High 62.02
Previous Weekly Low 57.27
Previous Monthly High 63.72
Previous Monthly Low 51.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 60.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 59.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 55.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 61.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.97

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

