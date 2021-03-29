Ever Given, the giant vessel is finally re-floated after ran aground in one of the world’s most important trade paths, Bloomberg reports, citing an update from the maritime services provider Inchcape.
Key takeaways
“The breakthrough in the rescue attempt came after diggers removed 27,000 cubic meters of sand, going deep into the banks of the canal.”
“27,000 cubic meters of sand were dug out, to a depth of 18 meters.”
“Egypt had set a deadline of Tuesday to start unloading the ship if it wasn’t re-floated yet.”
“The ship’s front was damaged, though the vessel is stable.”
Oil falls as the vessel is freed
WTI dropped nearly 1.50% in an immediate reaction to the above piece of news, now trading at $60.10.
WTI: 15-minutes chart
WTI: Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.10
|Today Daily Change
|-0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.07
|Today daily open
|60.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.53
|Daily SMA50
|59.15
|Daily SMA100
|52.91
|Daily SMA200
|46.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.35
|Previous Daily Low
|58.33
|Previous Weekly High
|62.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.27
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Drops back below 1.1800 on virus woes, Sino-American tussle
EUR/USD fades Friday’s recovery moves as sentiment worsens. Germany needs lockdown, French doctors warn of increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Holiday-shortened week lacks data on Monday, risk news remains as the key.
GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
Suez Canal Update: WTI falls 1.50% as Ever Given is now afloat
Ever Given, the giant vessel is finally re-floated after it ran aground in one of the world’s most important trade paths, Bloomberg reports, citing an update from the maritime services provider Inchcape.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP eyes $0.6500 as key support continues to hold
Ripple lost more than 12% on Wednesday but staged a decisive rebound ahead of the weekend and now remains on track to close the second straight week in the positive territory. Next target on the upside is located at $0.6500.