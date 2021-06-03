The broad conditions for equity buyers remain in place. Easy central bank monetary policy and broad fiscal stimulus mean conditions are suitable for further equity gains. However, investors need to be aware that markets have been trading at elevated levels and are struggling to make new highs despite strong earnings.
Will Illumina move higher in keeping with its very strong seasonal pattern this year? Over the last 15 years, Illumina has gained in value eleven times between June 02 and July 01. The largest gain was in 2019 with a huge 22.04% profit.
Illumina is an American company incorporated in April 1998. Illumina develops, manufactures, and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function. Summer months can be good months for releasing the latest product developments and proposals. Will Illumina’s strong seasonal pattern lift its share prices again this year?
Major trade risks
-
The main risk to this trade is from any risk-off tones which will weigh on equity prices.
-
A fast rise in US inflation could result in bond tapering which would potentially weaken Illumina's share price if US interest rates are expected to rise.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
Gold consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.