US Stock Market: A positive Friday closing suggests a bullish trend for Monday.
Our Elliott Wave analysis indicates that we are very close to a low point. As such, start to look for long trade setups to maximize your returns. Stay ahead of the game.
Stock Market Content: SP500, Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B), Block, Inc (SQ), Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Enphase (ENPH), Alphabet GOOGL. XFL Finance Sector ETF, JPMorgan JPM & Bank of America BAC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Video Chapters
00:00 SP500 / USD DXY
09:21 Apple (AAPL)
17:10 Amazon (AMZN)
22:28 NVIDIA (NVDA)
24:46 Meta Platforms (META)
26:38 Netflix (NFLX)
28:33 Enphase (ENPH)
30:48 Tesla (TSLA)
37:05 Alphabet (GOOGL)
39:20 Microsoft (MSFT)
41:16 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
44:50 Block Inc. (SQ)
46:19 Bank of America BAC
