TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Falling 20-day EMA supports downside bias

  • GBP/JPY falls to near 208.80 as the JPY gains, following the US SC’s verdict against Trump’s tariff policy.
  • Upbeat UK Retail Sales and S&P Global PMI data have strengthened the Pound Sterling.
  • Investors await BoE Taylor’s comments for fresh cues on the UK interest rate outlook.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Falling 20-day EMA supports downside bias
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The GBP/JPY pair is down 0.11% to near 208.80 during the European trading session on Monday. The cross faces selling pressure as the United States (US) Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump’s tariff policy has improved the safe-haven demand of the Japanese Yen (JPY).

In addition to the risk-off trade, market expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could raise interest rates in the near term are also keeping the JPY on the front foot.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling (GBP) trades broadly firm due to upbeat United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales data for January and the flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for February. The data showed on Friday that UK Retail Sales, a key measure of consumer spending, unexpectedly rose 1.8% month-on-month (MoM) from 0.4% in December.

The UK’s Composite PMI unexpectedly arrived higher at 53.9 from 53.7 in January, while it was expected to drop to 53.4.

In Monday’s session, investors will focus on comments from Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Alan Taylor in a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank. Investors will closely monitor Taylor’s comments for fresh cues on the UK interest rate outlook. It is worth remembering that Alan Taylor was one of four MPC members who voted to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps).

GBP/JPY technical analysis

GBP/JPY trades lower at around 208.80 at the press time. Price sits beneath a declining 20-day Exponential Moving Average at 210.18, maintaining a downside tilt.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounds above 40.00 after sliding in the 20.00-40.00 range, signifying weakening of bearish momentum. However, the broader trend still remains negative.

The rolling slope of the 20-day EMA underscores supply on rebounds. On the downside, the pair could slide towards the December 5 low of 206.20 if it fails to hold the February 17 low of 207.24.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Economic Indicator

BoE's Taylor speech

Alan Taylor became an external member of the Bank of England's (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in September 2024. Taylor, who was appointed for a three-year term, is an economist and Professor of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. He has served as a senior advisor at Morgan Stanley, PIMCO and Mckinsey. He is a research associate of the National Bureu of Economic Research and is a research fellow of the Centre for Economic Policy Research.

Read more.

Next release: Mon Feb 23, 2026 11:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: Bank of England

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1800 ahead of German IFO data

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1800 ahead of German IFO data

EUR/USD gains ground for the second successive session, holding well above 1.1800 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar remains heavy as a 'Sell America' theme returns to the fore amid uncertainty fuelled by US President Trump's latest tariff announcement. German IFO Survey could offer fresh trading impetus. 

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3550 as tariff confusion slams USD

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3550 as tariff confusion slams USD

GBP/USD extends the advance toward 1.3550 on Monday. The US Dollar faces intense selling pressure as tariff uncertainty lingers following US President Trump's latest announcement. Traders will take more cues from the broader market sentiment and central bank talks. 

Gold clings to gains near monthly peak amid flight to safety and weak USD

Gold clings to gains near monthly peak amid flight to safety and weak USD

Gold sticks to its bullish bias near the monthly peak heading into the European session and looks to build on last week's breakout through the $5,100 mark amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Renewed trade-war fears, along with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, turn out to be key factors that underpin the safe-haven precious metal and validate the constructive outlook.

Cardano braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano is down 4% at press time on Monday, entering its third consecutive day of decline. Bearish bias in Cardano’s derivatives market positional buildup aligns with rising pressure on the broader cryptocurrencymarket amid US President Donald Trump's reassessment of global tariffs and domestic conflict with the US Supreme Court. 

Liberation day take two, the tariff machine just changed gears

Liberation day take two, the tariff machine just changed gears

Let me caveat this from the outset. What we are watching is first-order mechanics, not the grand macro endgame. This is the market’s immediate reflex to a 15% Trump tariff levy dressed up as judicial drama. The Supreme Court blocked Trump tarrif hammer. The White House came back with a scalpel.

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

The cryptocurrency market starts the week in panic mode, with altcoins Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero. Bitcoin falls below $65,000 as the US President Donald Trump regroups amid renewed trade policy risks.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers